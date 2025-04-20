Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
32
43
76
2
Arsenal FC
32
30
63
3
Newcastle United
33
18
59
4
Manchester City
33
22
58
5
Nottingham Forest
32
13
57
6
Aston Villa
33
6
57
7
Chelsea FC
32
17
54
8
AFC Bournemouth
33
12
49
9
FC Fulham
32
4
48
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
33
0
48
11
Brentford FC
33
6
46
12
Crystal Palace
33
-4
44
13
Everton FC
33
-6
38
14
Manchester United
32
-7
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
32
11
37
16
West Ham United
33
-18
36
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-14
35
18
Ipswich Town
32
-34
21
19
Leicester City
32
-45
18
20
Southampton FC
33
-54
11