FC Fulham
FC Fulham
16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
Premier League

FC Fulham - Brighton & Hove Albion

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
22
26
50
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
22
24
43
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
22
8
43
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
22
4
36
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
22
6
35
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
22
12
34
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
22
5
33
8
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
22
5
33
9
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
22
0
33
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
22
-1
32
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
22
-1
31
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
22
3
30
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
22
-2
28
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
22
2
27
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
22
-6
27
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
22
-7
25
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
22
-13
22
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
22
-20
17
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
22
-19
14
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
22
-26
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Michael
Oliver
England
Anstoss
Samstag
24. Januar 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Craven Cottage
Kapazität
27’782
