Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
14
18
35
2
Chelsea FC
14
16
28
3
Arsenal FC
14
14
28
4
Manchester City
15
6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
15
1
25
6
Aston Villa
15
0
25
7
Brentford FC
15
3
23
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
14
3
23
9
FC Fulham
14
2
22
10
AFC Bournemouth
14
2
21
11
Tottenham Hotspur
14
13
20
12
Newcastle United
15
-2
20
13
Manchester United
15
1
19
14
West Ham United
14
-9
15
15
Everton FC
14
-7
14
16
Crystal Palace
15
-6
13
17
Leicester City
14
-9
13
18
Ipswich Town
14
-12
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
-14
9
20
Southampton FC
15
-20
5