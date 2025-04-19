Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
32
43
76
2
Arsenal FC
32
30
63
3
Newcastle United
32
21
59
4
Nottingham Forest
32
13
57
5
Manchester City
32
20
55
6
Chelsea FC
32
17
54
7
Aston Villa
32
3
54
8
AFC Bournemouth
32
12
48
9
FC Fulham
32
4
48
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
32
2
48
11
Brentford FC
32
4
43
12
Crystal Palace
32
-4
43
13
Everton FC
32
-4
38
14
Manchester United
32
-7
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
32
11
37
16
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-14
35
17
West Ham United
32
-18
35
18
Ipswich Town
32
-34
21
19
Leicester City
32
-45
18
20
Southampton FC
32
-54
10