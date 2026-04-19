Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
32
38
70
2
Manchester City
31
35
64
3
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Aston Villa
32
5
55
5
Liverpool FC
32
10
52
6
Chelsea FC
33
11
48
7
Brentford FC
33
4
48
8
AFC Bournemouth
33
0
48
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
33
6
47
10
Everton FC
32
2
47
11
FC Sunderland
32
-3
46
12
FC Fulham
33
-3
45
13
Crystal Palace
31
-1
42
14
Newcastle United
33
-3
42
15
Leeds United
33
-7
39
16
Nottingham Forest
32
-12
33
17
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
33
-11
31
19
Burnley FC
32
-30
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-37
17