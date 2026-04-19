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Premier League
Everton FC - Liverpool FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
32
38
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
31
35
64
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
32
5
55
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
32
10
52
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
33
11
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
33
4
48
8
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
33
0
48
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
33
6
47
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
32
2
47
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
32
-3
46
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
33
-3
45
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
31
-1
42
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
33
-3
42
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
33
-7
39
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
32
-12
33
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
33
-11
31
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
32
-30
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-37
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
19. April 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
Liverpool, England
Everton Stadium
Kapazität
52'769
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Premier League
Premier League
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