Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Ab 17:30 Uhr
Vs
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
18
22
42
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
18
26
40
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
18
10
39
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
18
4
32
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
18
11
29
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
18
4
29
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
17
2
27
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
18
2
26
9
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
17
2
26
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
18
-1
26
11
Everton FC
Everton FC
18
-2
25
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
18
1
24
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
18
0
23
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
17
3
22
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
18
-6
22
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
17
-7
19
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
18
-10
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
18
-17
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
18
-15
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
-29
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Jarred
Gillett
Australien
Anstoss
Sonntag
28. Dezember 2025 um 17:30 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Selhurst Park
Kapazität
25’073
