Crystal Palace
15:00
Manchester City
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Crystal Palace
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
Manchester City
Premier League
Crystal Palace - Manchester City

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
16
20
36
2
Manchester City
15
19
31
3
Aston Villa
15
7
30
4
Chelsea FC
16
12
28
5
Crystal Palace
15
8
26
6
Liverpool FC
16
2
26
7
Manchester United
15
4
25
8
Everton FC
16
-1
24
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
16
2
23
10
FC Sunderland
15
1
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
15
7
22
12
Newcastle United
15
2
22
13
FC Fulham
16
-3
20
14
AFC Bournemouth
15
-3
20
15
Brentford FC
15
-3
19
16
Leeds United
15
-10
15
17
Nottingham Forest
15
-11
15
18
West Ham United
15
-12
13
19
Burnley FC
16
-15
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-26
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Darren
England
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
14. Dezember 2025 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Selhurst Park
Kapazität
25’073
