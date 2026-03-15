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Premier League
Crystal Palace - Leeds United

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
39
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
29
11
51
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
29
5
51
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
30
18
48
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
29
9
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
29
4
44
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
30
-1
43
9
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
30
0
42
10
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
30
-2
41
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
30
3
40
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
29
-3
40
13
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
30
-5
40
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
29
-2
38
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
29
-11
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
29
-7
29
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
30
-19
29
18
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
29
-15
28
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
30
-26
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-30
16
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Thomas
Bramall
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
15. März 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Selhurst Park
Kapazität
25'194
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Leeds United
Leeds United
Premier League
Premier League
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