Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
25
32
56
2
Manchester City
25
27
50
3
Aston Villa
25
9
47
4
Manchester United
26
10
45
5
Chelsea FC
26
17
44
6
Liverpool FC
25
5
39
7
Brentford FC
25
5
39
8
Everton FC
26
-1
37
9
AFC Bournemouth
26
-2
37
10
Newcastle United
26
0
36
11
FC Sunderland
25
-2
36
12
FC Fulham
25
-2
34
13
Crystal Palace
25
-3
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
1
31
15
Leeds United
26
-9
30
16
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
25
-13
26
18
West Ham United
26
-17
24
19
Burnley FC
25
-24
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
-32
8