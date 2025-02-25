Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
27
38
64
2
Arsenal FC
26
28
53
3
Nottingham Forest
26
11
47
4
Manchester City
26
15
44
5
Newcastle United
26
10
44
6
AFC Bournemouth
26
14
43
7
Chelsea FC
26
12
43
8
Aston Villa
27
-2
42
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
26
4
40
10
FC Fulham
26
3
39
11
Brentford FC
26
5
37
12
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
33
13
Crystal Palace
26
-1
33
14
Everton FC
26
-4
31
15
Manchester United
26
-7
30
16
West Ham United
26
-17
30
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
26
-18
22
18
Ipswich Town
26
-30
17
19
Leicester City
26
-34
17
20
Southampton FC
26
-42
9