Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
29
42
70
2
Arsenal FC
27
28
54
3
Nottingham Forest
28
12
51
4
Manchester City
28
15
47
5
Chelsea FC
27
16
46
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
28
6
46
7
Aston Villa
29
-4
45
8
Newcastle United
27
8
44
9
AFC Bournemouth
27
13
43
10
FC Fulham
28
3
42
11
Crystal Palace
28
3
39
12
Brentford FC
28
4
38
13
Tottenham Hotspur
27
14
33
14
Everton FC
28
-4
33
15
Manchester United
27
-6
33
16
West Ham United
27
-15
33
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
-19
23
18
Ipswich Town
28
-32
17
19
Leicester City
27
-36
17
20
Southampton FC
28
-48
9