Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
21
26
49
2
Manchester City
21
26
43
3
Aston Villa
21
9
43
4
Liverpool FC
21
4
35
5
Brentford FC
21
7
33
6
Newcastle United
21
5
32
7
Manchester United
21
4
32
8
Chelsea FC
21
10
31
9
FC Fulham
21
0
31
10
FC Sunderland
21
-1
30
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
21
3
29
12
Everton FC
21
-2
29
13
Crystal Palace
21
-1
28
14
Tottenham Hotspur
21
3
27
15
AFC Bournemouth
21
-6
26
16
Leeds United
21
-8
22
17
Nottingham Forest
21
-13
21
18
West Ham United
21
-21
14
19
Burnley FC
21
-19
13
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
-26
7