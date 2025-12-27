DE
FR
Abonnieren
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
18:30
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
Ab 18:30 Uhr
Vs
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Chelsea FC - Aston Villa

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
17
21
39
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
17
25
37
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
17
9
36
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
17
12
29
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
18
4
29
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
17
3
29
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
17
2
27
8
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
17
2
26
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
2
24
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
17
-2
24
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
18
0
23
12
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
17
-1
23
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
17
-2
23
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
17
3
22
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
17
-3
22
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
17
-7
19
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
17
-9
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
17
-16
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
17
-15
11
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
-28
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Stuart
Attwell
England
Anstoss
Samstag
27. Dezember 2025 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Stamford Bridge
Kapazität
40’341
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Chelsea
Chelsea
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Chelsea
        Chelsea
        Aston Villa
        Aston Villa
        Premier League
        Premier League