Burnley FC
Burnley FC
18:30
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
Ab 18:30 Uhr
Vs
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Premier League
Burnley FC - FC Fulham

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
15
19
33
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
15
19
31
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
15
7
30
4
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
15
8
26
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
15
10
25
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
15
4
25
7
Everton FC
Everton FC
15
1
24
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
15
4
23
9
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
15
1
23
10
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
15
0
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
15
7
22
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
15
2
22
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
15
-3
20
14
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
15
-3
19
15
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
15
-4
17
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
15
-10
15
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
15
-11
15
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
15
-12
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
15
-14
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15
-25
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Michael
Oliver
England
Anstoss
Samstag
13. Dezember 2025 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Burnley, England
Turf Moor
Kapazität
22’546
