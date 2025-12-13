Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
15
19
33
2
Manchester City
15
19
31
3
Aston Villa
15
7
30
4
Crystal Palace
15
8
26
5
Chelsea FC
15
10
25
6
Manchester United
15
4
25
7
Everton FC
15
1
24
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
15
4
23
9
FC Sunderland
15
1
23
10
Liverpool FC
15
0
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
15
7
22
12
Newcastle United
15
2
22
13
AFC Bournemouth
15
-3
20
14
Brentford FC
15
-3
19
15
FC Fulham
15
-4
17
16
Leeds United
15
-10
15
17
Nottingham Forest
15
-11
15
18
West Ham United
15
-12
13
19
Burnley FC
15
-14
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15
-25
2