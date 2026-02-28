Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
28
35
61
2
Manchester City
27
31
56
3
Aston Villa
28
8
51
4
Manchester United
27
11
48
5
Chelsea FC
27
17
45
6
Liverpool FC
27
7
45
7
Brentford FC
27
3
40
8
AFC Bournemouth
27
-2
38
9
Everton FC
27
-2
37
10
FC Fulham
27
-3
37
11
Newcastle United
27
-1
36
12
FC Sunderland
27
-5
36
13
Crystal Palace
27
-3
35
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
2
34
15
Leeds United
27
-9
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
27
-4
29
17
Nottingham Forest
27
-14
27
18
West Ham United
27
-17
25
19
Burnley FC
27
-23
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29
-31
13