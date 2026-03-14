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Premier League
Burnley FC - AFC Bournemouth

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Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
30
37
67
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
29
32
60
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
29
11
51
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
29
5
51
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
29
19
48
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
29
9
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
29
4
44
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
29
1
43
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
29
-2
40
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
29
-3
40
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
29
-4
40
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
29
-1
39
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
29
-2
38
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
29
2
37
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
29
-11
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
29
-7
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
29
-15
28
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
29
-19
28
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
29
-26
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-30
16
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Peter
Bankes
England
Anstoss
Samstag
14. März 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Burnley, England
Turf Moor
Kapazität
21'990
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
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Burnley
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Premier League
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