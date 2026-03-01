DE
FR
Abonnieren
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - Nottingham Forest

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
28
35
61
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
28
32
59
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
28
8
51
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
27
11
48
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
28
10
48
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
27
17
45
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
28
4
43
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
28
-1
40
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
28
-2
39
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
27
-3
37
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
28
-5
37
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
28
-2
36
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
27
-3
35
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
2
34
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
28
-10
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
27
-4
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
27
-14
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
28
-20
25
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
28
-24
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29
-31
13
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Andrew
Madley
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
01. März 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
Falmer, England
American Express Community Stadium
Kapazität
31’876
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Nottingham Forest
        Nottingham Forest
        Premier League
        Premier League