DE
FR
Abonnieren
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - FC Sunderland

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
16
20
36
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
16
22
34
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
16
8
33
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
16
12
28
5
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
16
5
26
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
16
4
26
7
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
16
2
26
8
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
16
2
26
9
Everton FC
Everton FC
16
-1
24
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
16
2
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
16
4
22
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
16
1
22
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
16
-3
21
14
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
16
-3
20
15
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
16
-3
20
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
16
-8
18
17
Leeds United
Leeds United
16
-10
16
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
16
-13
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
16
-15
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-26
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Darren
England
England
Anstoss
Samstag
20. Dezember 2025 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Falmer, England
American Express Community Stadium
Kapazität
31’876
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland
Sunderland
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Sunderland
        Sunderland
        Premier League
        Premier League