Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
17
23
42
2
Chelsea FC
18
17
35
3
Nottingham Forest
18
5
34
4
Arsenal FC
17
18
33
5
Newcastle United
18
9
29
6
AFC Bournemouth
18
6
29
7
Manchester City
18
4
28
8
FC Fulham
18
3
28
9
Aston Villa
18
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
1
25
11
Tottenham Hotspur
18
13
23
12
Brentford FC
17
0
23
13
West Ham United
18
-7
23
14
Manchester United
18
-3
22
15
Everton FC
17
-7
17
16
Crystal Palace
18
-8
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
-11
15
18
Leicester City
18
-18
14
19
Ipswich Town
17
-16
12
20
Southampton FC
18
-26
6