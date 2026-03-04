DE
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
20:30
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ab 20:30 Uhr
Vs
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - Arsenal FC

Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
29
36
64
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
28
32
59
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
28
12
51
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
28
8
51
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
29
9
48
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
28
16
45
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
29
4
44
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
29
1
43
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
29
-2
40
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
28
-2
40
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
29
-4
40
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
28
3
37
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
28
-2
36
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
28
-4
35
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
29
-11
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
28
-5
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
28
-15
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
28
-20
25
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
29
-26
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-30
16
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Mittwoch
04. März 2026 um 20:30 Uhr
Stadion
Falmer, England
American Express Community Stadium
Kapazität
31’876
