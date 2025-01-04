Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
18
28
45
2
Arsenal FC
19
21
39
3
Nottingham Forest
19
7
37
4
Chelsea FC
19
15
35
5
Newcastle United
19
11
32
6
Manchester City
19
6
31
7
AFC Bournemouth
19
6
30
8
FC Fulham
19
3
29
9
Aston Villa
19
-3
29
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
1
27
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
13
24
12
Brentford FC
19
-2
24
13
West Ham United
19
-12
23
14
Manchester United
19
-5
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
-7
20
16
Everton FC
18
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-11
16
18
Ipswich Town
19
-15
15
19
Leicester City
19
-20
14
20
Southampton FC
19
-27
6