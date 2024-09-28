Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
5
8
13
2
Liverpool FC
5
9
12
3
Aston Villa
5
3
12
4
Arsenal FC
5
5
11
5
Chelsea FC
5
6
10
6
Newcastle United
5
1
10
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
4
9
8
Nottingham Forest
5
2
9
9
FC Fulham
5
2
8
10
Tottenham Hotspur
5
4
7
11
Manchester United
5
0
7
12
Brentford FC
5
-2
6
13
AFC Bournemouth
5
-3
5
14
West Ham United
5
-4
4
15
Leicester City
5
-2
3
16
Crystal Palace
5
-3
3
17
Ipswich Town
5
-5
3
18
Southampton FC
5
-7
1
19
Everton FC
5
-9
1
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
5
-9
1