DE
FR
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Brentford FC
Brentford FC
3:0
West Ham United
West Ham United
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
Beendet
3:0
West Ham United
West Ham United
Mavropanos 15' (ET)
Thiago 54' (P)
Damsgaard 82'

Premier League
Brentford FC - West Ham United

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+9)

Spielende (3:0)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

90. Minute (+6)

Gelbe Karte O. Scarles (West Ham)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

02.05.2026, 17:44 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+1)

Einwechslung J. Dasilva (Brentford)

02.05.2026, 17:44 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+1)

Einwechslung A. Hickey (Brentford)

02.05.2026, 17:44 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+1)

Auswechslung K. Lewis-Potter (Brentford)

02.05.2026, 17:44 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+1)

Auswechslung M. Damsgaard (Brentford)

02.05.2026, 17:43 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

88. Minute

Auswechslung J. Bowen (West Ham)

02.05.2026, 17:43 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

88. Minute

Einwechslung O. Scarles (West Ham)

02.05.2026, 17:40 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

88. Minute

Auswechslung C. Summerville (West Ham)

Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
35
41
76
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
35
15
64
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
35
12
58
5
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
35
4
58
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
35
3
52
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
35
6
51
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
7
50
9
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
35
-5
48
11
Everton FC
Everton FC
34
0
47
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
35
-9
47
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
35
-2
45
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
35
-5
43
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
34
-6
43
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
34
-4
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
35
-9
37
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
35
-19
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
35
-36
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-38
18
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Craig
Pawson
England
Anstoss
Samstag
02. Mai 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Brentford Community Stadium
Kapazität
17'250
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brentford
Brentford
West Ham United
West Ham United
Premier League
Premier League
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        West Ham United
        Premier League
        Premier League