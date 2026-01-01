DE
Brentford FC
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford FC
Ab 21:00 Uhr
Vs
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Brentford FC - Tottenham Hotspur

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
19
25
45
2
Manchester City
18
26
40
3
Aston Villa
19
7
39
4
Liverpool FC
18
4
32
5
Chelsea FC
19
11
30
6
Manchester United
19
4
30
7
FC Sunderland
18
2
28
8
Everton FC
19
0
28
9
Brentford FC
18
2
26
10
Newcastle United
19
2
26
11
Crystal Palace
18
1
26
12
FC Fulham
18
-1
26
13
Tottenham Hotspur
18
4
25
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
1
25
15
AFC Bournemouth
19
-6
23
16
Leeds United
18
-7
20
17
Nottingham Forest
19
-12
18
18
West Ham United
19
-17
14
19
Burnley FC
19
-17
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-29
3
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Andrew
Madley
England
Anstoss
Donnerstag
01. Januar 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Brentford Community Stadium
Kapazität
17’250
