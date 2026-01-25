DE
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Brentford FC - Nottingham Forest

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
22
26
50
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
22
8
43
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
23
3
36
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
22
6
35
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
22
12
34
7
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
22
5
33
9
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
22
5
33
10
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
11
Everton FC
Everton FC
22
-1
32
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
2
30
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
23
-5
30
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
22
-2
28
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
22
-7
25
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
22
-13
22
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
23
-18
20
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-28
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Samuel
Barrott
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
25. Januar 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Brentford Community Stadium
Kapazität
17’250
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brentford
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Premier League
