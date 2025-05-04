Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
34
48
82
2
Arsenal FC
35
33
67
3
Manchester City
35
24
64
4
Newcastle United
34
21
62
5
Chelsea FC
34
19
60
6
Nottingham Forest
34
12
60
7
Aston Villa
35
6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
13
53
9
FC Fulham
35
3
51
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
1
51
11
Brentford FC
34
8
49
12
Crystal Palace
34
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-11
41
14
Everton FC
35
-7
39
15
Manchester United
34
-8
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
34
6
37
17
West Ham United
34
-19
36
18
Ipswich Town
35
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
-47
21
20
Southampton FC
35
-57
11