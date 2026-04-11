DE
FR
Abonnieren
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
16:00
Everton FC
Everton FC
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Everton FC
Everton FC
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Brentford FC - Everton FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
39
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
31
13
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
31
5
54
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
31
8
49
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
31
15
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
31
4
46
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
31
2
46
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
31
-1
44
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
4
43
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
31
-4
43
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
31
-1
42
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
31
-2
42
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
-2
39
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
31
-11
33
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
31
-12
32
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
31
-10
30
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
31
-28
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-34
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Farai
Hallam
England
Anstoss
Samstag
11. April 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Brentford Community Stadium
Kapazität
17'250
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Brentford
Brentford
Everton
Everton
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Brentford
        Brentford
        Everton
        Everton
        Premier League
        Premier League