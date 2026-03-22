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Premier League
Aston Villa - West Ham United

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Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
39
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
32
61
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
31
13
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
30
3
51
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
31
8
49
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
31
15
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
31
4
46
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
31
2
46
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
31
-1
44
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
4
43
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
30
0
42
12
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
31
-2
42
13
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
30
-5
40
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
-2
39
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
31
-11
33
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
30
-7
30
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
30
-15
29
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
30
-19
29
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
31
-28
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-30
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Paul
Tierney
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
22. März 2026 um 15:15 Uhr
Stadion
Birmingham, England
Villa Park
Kapazität
43'205
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
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Aston Villa
West Ham United
West Ham United
Premier League
Premier League
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