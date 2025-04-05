Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
30
43
73
2
Arsenal FC
30
30
61
3
Nottingham Forest
30
15
57
4
Chelsea FC
30
17
52
5
Manchester City
30
17
51
6
Newcastle United
29
10
50
7
Aston Villa
30
-1
48
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
30
3
47
9
FC Fulham
30
4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
30
11
44
11
Brentford FC
30
4
41
12
Crystal Palace
29
3
40
13
Manchester United
30
-4
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
30
11
34
15
Everton FC
30
-5
34
16
West Ham United
30
-17
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-17
29
18
Ipswich Town
30
-33
20
19
Leicester City
30
-42
17
20
Southampton FC
30
-49
10