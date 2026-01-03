DE
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
13:30
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Ab 13:30 Uhr
Vs
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
19
25
45
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
19
26
41
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
19
7
39
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
19
4
33
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
19
11
30
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
19
4
30
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
19
2
29
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
19
0
28
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
19
2
27
10
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
19
1
27
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
19
-1
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
19
4
26
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
19
2
26
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
1
25
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
19
-6
23
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
19
-7
21
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
19
-12
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
19
-17
14
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
19
-17
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-29
3
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Simon
Hooper
England
Anstoss
Samstag
03. Januar 2026 um 13:30 Uhr
Stadion
Birmingham, England
Villa Park
Kapazität
42’640
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Premier League
