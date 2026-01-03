Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
19
25
45
2
Manchester City
19
26
41
3
Aston Villa
19
7
39
4
Liverpool FC
19
4
33
5
Chelsea FC
19
11
30
6
Manchester United
19
4
30
7
FC Sunderland
19
2
29
8
Everton FC
19
0
28
9
Brentford FC
19
2
27
10
Crystal Palace
19
1
27
11
FC Fulham
19
-1
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
19
4
26
13
Newcastle United
19
2
26
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
1
25
15
AFC Bournemouth
19
-6
23
16
Leeds United
19
-7
21
17
Nottingham Forest
19
-12
18
18
West Ham United
19
-17
14
19
Burnley FC
19
-17
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-29
3