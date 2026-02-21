DE
FR
Abonnieren
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
16:00
Leeds United
Leeds United
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Leeds United
Leeds United
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Aston Villa - Leeds United

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
27
32
58
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
26
30
53
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
26
10
50
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
26
10
45
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
26
17
44
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
26
6
42
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
26
5
40
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
26
-1
37
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
26
-2
37
10
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
26
0
36
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
26
-3
36
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
26
-5
34
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
26
-4
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
26
0
31
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
26
-9
30
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
26
-13
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
26
-17
24
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
26
-23
18
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
-32
10
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Michael
Oliver
England
Anstoss
Samstag
21. Februar 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Birmingham, England
Villa Park
Kapazität
43’205
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Leeds United
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Aston Villa
        Aston Villa
        Leeds United
        Leeds United
        Premier League
        Premier League