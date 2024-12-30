Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
18
28
45
2
Nottingham Forest
19
7
37
3
Arsenal FC
18
19
36
4
Chelsea FC
18
17
35
5
Manchester City
19
6
31
6
AFC Bournemouth
19
6
30
7
Newcastle United
18
9
29
8
FC Fulham
19
3
29
9
Aston Villa
18
-3
28
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
18
1
26
11
Tottenham Hotspur
19
13
24
12
Brentford FC
18
0
24
13
West Ham United
19
-12
23
14
Manchester United
18
-3
22
15
Crystal Palace
19
-7
20
16
Everton FC
18
-9
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-11
16
18
Leicester City
19
-20
14
19
Ipswich Town
18
-17
12
20
Southampton FC
19
-27
6