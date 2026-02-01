Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
24
29
53
2
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
23
10
46
4
Chelsea FC
24
15
40
5
Liverpool FC
24
6
39
6
Manchester United
23
7
38
7
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Everton FC
24
-1
34
9
Brentford FC
23
3
33
10
Newcastle United
24
0
33
11
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
12
AFC Bournemouth
24
-3
33
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
24
2
31
14
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
23
-4
28
16
Leeds United
24
-11
26
17
Nottingham Forest
23
-11
25
18
West Ham United
24
-19
20
19
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-30
8