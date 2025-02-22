DE
FR
Abonnieren
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
West Ham United
West Ham United
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo
Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 24/25
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
26
36
61
2
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
25
29
53
3
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
25
12
47
4
Manchester City
Manchester City
25
17
44
5
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
25
15
43
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
25
13
43
7
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
25
9
41
8
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
25
5
39
9
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
26
-3
39
10
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
26
5
37
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
0
37
12
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
25
12
30
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
25
-3
30
14
Everton FC
Everton FC
25
-4
30
15
Manchester United
Manchester United
25
-7
29
16
West Ham United
West Ham United
25
-18
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
-19
19
18
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
25
-27
17
19
Leicester City
Leicester City
26
-34
17
20
Southampton FC
Southampton FC
25
-38
9
Fehler gefunden? Jetzt melden
Was sagst du dazu?