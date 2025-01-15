Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
20
28
47
2
Nottingham Forest
21
10
41
3
Arsenal FC
20
21
40
4
Chelsea FC
21
15
37
5
Newcastle United
20
12
35
6
Manchester City
21
9
35
7
AFC Bournemouth
21
7
34
8
Aston Villa
20
-2
32
9
FC Fulham
21
2
30
10
Brentford FC
21
3
28
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
1
28
12
West Ham United
21
-14
26
13
Tottenham Hotspur
20
12
24
14
Manchester United
20
-5
23
15
Crystal Palace
20
-7
21
16
Everton FC
19
-10
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
-14
16
18
Ipswich Town
20
-15
16
19
Leicester City
20
-21
14
20
Southampton FC
20
-32
6