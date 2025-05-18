Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
36
46
83
2
Arsenal FC
36
33
68
3
Newcastle United
36
23
66
4
Chelsea FC
37
20
66
5
Aston Villa
37
9
66
6
Manchester City
36
24
65
7
Nottingham Forest
36
12
62
8
Brentford FC
36
10
55
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
36
3
55
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
12
53
11
FC Fulham
36
1
51
12
Crystal Palace
36
-2
49
13
Everton FC
36
-5
42
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
-13
41
15
West Ham United
36
-17
40
16
Manchester United
37
-12
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
37
2
38
18
Ipswich Town
36
-42
22
19
Leicester City
36
-47
22
20
Southampton FC
36
-57
12