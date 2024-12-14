Spielende (0:0)
Nachspielzeit
Gelbe Karte A. Broja (Everton)
Gelbe Karte J. Pickford (Everton)
Auswechslung Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
Einwechslung L. Trossard (Arsenal)
Gelbe Karte A. Young (Everton)
Auswechslung Mikel Merino (Arsenal)
Einwechslung Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
Einwechslung T. Partey (Arsenal)
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
15
18
36
2
Chelsea FC
15
17
31
3
Arsenal FC
16
14
30
4
Manchester City
15
6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
16
1
26
6
Aston Villa
16
0
26
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
15
3
24
8
AFC Bournemouth
15
3
24
9
FC Fulham
16
2
24
10
Brentford FC
15
3
23
11
Newcastle United
16
2
23
12
Tottenham Hotspur
15
12
20
13
Manchester United
15
1
19
14
West Ham United
15
-8
18
15
Everton FC
15
-7
15
16
Leicester City
16
-13
14
17
Crystal Palace
15
-6
13
18
Ipswich Town
16
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-16
9
20
Southampton FC
15
-20
5