DE
FR
Abonnieren
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Arsenal FC - Brighton & Hove Albion

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
17
21
39
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
17
25
37
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
17
9
36
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
17
12
29
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
18
4
29
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
17
3
29
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
17
2
27
8
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
17
2
26
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
2
24
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
17
-2
24
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
18
0
23
12
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
17
-1
23
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
17
-2
23
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
17
3
22
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
17
-3
22
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
17
-7
19
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
17
-9
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
17
-16
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
17
-15
11
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
-28
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
John
Brooks
England
Anstoss
Samstag
27. Dezember 2025 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Emirates Stadium
Kapazität
60’704
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Arsenal
Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Arsenal
        Arsenal
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Brighton & Hove Albion
        Premier League
        Premier League