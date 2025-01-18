Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
20
28
47
2
Arsenal FC
21
22
43
3
Nottingham Forest
21
10
41
4
Newcastle United
21
15
38
5
Chelsea FC
21
15
37
6
Manchester City
21
9
35
7
Aston Villa
21
-1
35
8
AFC Bournemouth
21
7
34
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
21
3
31
10
FC Fulham
21
2
30
11
Brentford FC
21
3
28
12
Manchester United
21
-3
26
13
West Ham United
21
-14
26
14
Tottenham Hotspur
21
11
24
15
Crystal Palace
21
-5
24
16
Everton FC
20
-11
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
-17
16
18
Ipswich Town
21
-17
16
19
Leicester City
21
-23
14
20
Southampton FC
21
-34
6