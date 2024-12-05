Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
14
18
35
2
Chelsea FC
14
16
28
3
Arsenal FC
14
14
28
4
Manchester City
14
6
26
5
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
5
23
6
Nottingham Forest
14
0
22
7
Aston Villa
14
-1
22
8
Tottenham Hotspur
13
14
20
9
Brentford FC
14
1
20
10
Newcastle United
14
0
20
11
Manchester United
14
2
19
12
FC Fulham
13
0
19
13
AFC Bournemouth
13
1
18
14
West Ham United
14
-9
15
15
Everton FC
14
-7
14
16
Leicester City
14
-9
13
17
Crystal Palace
14
-6
12
18
Ipswich Town
14
-12
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
-14
9
20
Southampton FC
14
-19
5