Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
6
10
15
2
Manchester City
6
8
14
3
Arsenal FC
6
7
14
4
Chelsea FC
6
8
13
5
Aston Villa
6
3
13
6
FC Fulham
6
3
11
7
Newcastle United
6
1
11
8
Tottenham Hotspur
6
7
10
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
6
2
9
10
Nottingham Forest
6
1
9
11
Brentford FC
6
-2
7
12
Manchester United
6
-3
7
13
AFC Bournemouth
5
-3
5
14
West Ham United
6
-4
5
15
Ipswich Town
6
-5
4
16
Everton FC
6
-8
4
17
Leicester City
6
-4
3
18
Crystal Palace
6
-4
3
19
Southampton FC
5
-7
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
6
-10
1