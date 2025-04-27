Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
33
44
79
2
Arsenal FC
34
34
67
3
Newcastle United
34
21
62
4
Manchester City
34
23
61
5
Chelsea FC
34
19
60
6
Nottingham Forest
33
14
60
7
Aston Villa
34
5
57
8
FC Fulham
34
4
51
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
1
51
10
AFC Bournemouth
33
12
49
11
Brentford FC
33
6
46
12
Crystal Palace
34
-4
45
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
-10
41
14
Everton FC
34
-7
38
15
Manchester United
33
-8
38
16
Tottenham Hotspur
33
10
37
17
West Ham United
34
-19
36
18
Ipswich Town
34
-41
21
19
Leicester City
34
-49
18
20
Southampton FC
34
-55
11