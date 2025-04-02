Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
29
42
70
2
Arsenal FC
30
30
61
3
Nottingham Forest
30
15
57
4
Chelsea FC
29
16
49
5
Manchester City
29
15
48
6
Newcastle United
28
9
47
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
29
6
47
8
FC Fulham
30
4
45
9
Aston Villa
29
-4
45
10
AFC Bournemouth
29
12
44
11
Brentford FC
29
5
41
12
Crystal Palace
28
3
39
13
Manchester United
30
-4
37
14
Tottenham Hotspur
29
12
34
15
Everton FC
29
-4
34
16
West Ham United
30
-17
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-17
29
18
Ipswich Town
29
-34
17
19
Leicester City
29
-40
17
20
Southampton FC
29
-49
9