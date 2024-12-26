Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
16
21
39
2
Chelsea FC
17
18
35
3
Arsenal FC
17
18
33
4
Nottingham Forest
17
4
31
5
AFC Bournemouth
17
6
28
6
Aston Villa
17
0
28
7
Manchester City
17
4
27
8
Newcastle United
17
6
26
9
FC Fulham
17
2
25
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
1
25
11
Tottenham Hotspur
17
14
23
12
Brentford FC
17
0
23
13
Manchester United
17
-1
22
14
West Ham United
17
-8
20
15
Everton FC
16
-7
16
16
Crystal Palace
17
-8
16
17
Leicester City
17
-16
14
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
-13
12
19
Ipswich Town
17
-16
12
20
Southampton FC
17
-25
6