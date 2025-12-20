DE
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
16:00
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth - Burnley FC

Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
16
20
36
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
16
22
34
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
16
8
33
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
16
12
28
5
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
16
5
26
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
16
4
26
7
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
16
2
26
8
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
16
2
26
9
Everton FC
Everton FC
16
-1
24
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
16
2
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
16
4
22
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
16
1
22
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
16
-3
21
14
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
16
-3
20
15
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
16
-3
20
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
16
-8
18
17
Leeds United
Leeds United
16
-10
16
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
16
-13
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
16
-15
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-26
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Samstag
20. Dezember 2025 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Bournemouth, England
Dean Court
Kapazität
11’307
