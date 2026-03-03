DE
FR
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
20:30
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
Zum Fussball-Kalender
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Ab 20:30 Uhr
Vs
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
Live streamen bei
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth - Brentford FC

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
29
36
64
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
28
32
59
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
28
12
51
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
28
8
51
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
28
10
48
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
28
16
45
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
28
4
43
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
28
-1
40
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
28
-2
40
10
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
28
-2
39
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
28
3
37
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
28
-5
37
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
28
-2
36
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
28
-4
35
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
28
-10
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
28
-5
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
28
-15
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
28
-20
25
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
28
-24
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29
-31
13
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Craig
Pawson
England
Anstoss
Dienstag
03. März 2026 um 20:30 Uhr
Stadion
Bournemouth, England
Dean Court
Kapazität
11’307
