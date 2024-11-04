DE
FR
Abonnieren

Schweizer wird zum Matchwinner
Stefan Frei hält entscheidenden Penalty

In der Major League Soccer qualifizieren sich die Seattle Sounders mit dem Schweizer Goalie Stefan Frei auf dem schnellstmöglichen Weg für die Playoff-Viertelfinals.
Publiziert: 14:44 Uhr
MLS Eastern Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF
34
30
74
2
Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew
34
32
66
3
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
34
10
59
4
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
34
9
52
5
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC
34
9
51
6
New York City FC
New York City FC
34
5
50
7
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls
34
5
47
8
CF Montreal
CF Montreal
34
-16
43
9
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United FC
34
-3
40
10
DC United
DC United
34
-18
40
11
FC Toronto
FC Toronto
34
-21
37
12
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union
34
7
37
13
Nashville SC
Nashville SC
34
-16
36
14
New England Revolution
New England Revolution
34
-37
31
15
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire
34
-22
30
MLS Western Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC
34
20
64
2
Los Angeles Galaxy
Los Angeles Galaxy
34
19
64
3
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake
34
17
59
4
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders
34
16
57
5
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo
34
8
54
6
FC Minnesota United
FC Minnesota United
34
9
52
7
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids
34
1
50
8
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
34
3
47
9
Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers
34
9
47
10
Austin FC
Austin FC
34
-9
42
11
FC Dallas
FC Dallas
34
-2
41
12
Saint Louis City SC
Saint Louis City SC
34
-13
37
13
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
34
-15
31
14
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes
34
-37
21
Was sagst du dazu?