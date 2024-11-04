Stefan Frei hält entscheidenden Penalty

MLS Eastern Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Inter Miami CF
34
30
74
2
Columbus Crew
34
32
66
3
FC Cincinnati
34
10
59
4
Orlando City SC
34
9
52
5
Charlotte FC
34
9
51
6
New York City FC
34
5
50
7
New York Red Bulls
34
5
47
8
CF Montreal
34
-16
43
9
Atlanta United FC
34
-3
40
10
DC United
34
-18
40
11
FC Toronto
34
-21
37
12
Philadelphia Union
34
7
37
13
Nashville SC
34
-16
36
14
New England Revolution
34
-37
31
15
Chicago Fire
34
-22
30
MLS Western Conference
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Los Angeles FC
34
20
64
2
Los Angeles Galaxy
34
19
64
3
Real Salt Lake
34
17
59
4
Seattle Sounders
34
16
57
5
Houston Dynamo
34
8
54
6
FC Minnesota United
34
9
52
7
Colorado Rapids
34
1
50
8
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
34
3
47
9
Portland Timbers
34
9
47
10
Austin FC
34
-9
42
11
FC Dallas
34
-2
41
12
Saint Louis City SC
34
-13
37
13
Sporting Kansas City
34
-15
31
14
San Jose Earthquakes
34
-37
21