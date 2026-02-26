Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Olympique Lyonnais
8
13
21
2
Aston Villa
8
8
21
3
FC Midtjylland
8
10
19
4
Real Betis Balompié
8
6
17
5
FC Porto
8
6
17
6
SC Braga
8
6
17
7
SC Fribourg
8
6
17
8
AS Rome
8
7
16
9
KRC Genk
8
4
16
10
Bologne FC
8
7
15
11
Vfb Stuttgart
8
6
15
12
Ferencvaros
8
1
15
13
Nottingham Forest
8
8
14
14
Viktoria Plzen
8
5
14
15
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
8
1
14
16
Celta Vigo
8
4
13
17
PAOK Salonique
8
3
12
18
Lille OSC
8
3
12
19
Fenerbahce
8
3
12
20
Panathinaïkos
8
2
12
21
Celtic Glasgow
8
-2
11
22
Ludogorets Razgrad
8
-3
10
23
Dinamo Zagreb
8
-4
10
24
SK Brann
8
-2
9
25
Young Boys
8
-6
9
26
SK Sturm Graz
8
-6
7
27
Fotbal Club FCSB
8
-7
7
28
Go Ahead Eagles
8
-8
7
29
Feyenoord Rotterdam
8
-4
6
30
FC Bâle
8
-4
6
31
FC Salzbourg
8
-5
6
32
Glasgow Rangers
8
-9
4
33
OGC Nice
8
-8
3
34
FC Utrecht
8
-10
1
35
Malmö FF
8
-11
1
36
Maccabi Tel Aviv
8
-20
1