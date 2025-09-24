Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
AS Rome
0
0
0
1
Aston Villa
0
0
0
1
Bologne FC
0
0
0
1
Celtic Glasgow
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
FC Midtjylland
0
0
0
1
FC Porto
0
0
0
1
FC Salzbourg
0
0
0
1
FC Utrecht
0
0
0
1
Viktoria Plzen
0
0
0
1
Fenerbahce
0
0
0
1
Ferencvaros
0
0
0
1
Feyenoord Rotterdam
0
0
0
1
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
0
0
0
1
Fotbal Club FCSB
0
0
0
1
Glasgow Rangers
0
0
0
1
Dinamo Zagreb
0
0
0
1
Go Ahead Eagles
0
0
0
1
KRC Genk
0
0
0
1
Lille OSC
0
0
0
1
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
0
0
1
Malmö FF
0
0
0
1
Nottingham Forest
0
0
0
1
OGC Nice
0
0
0
1
Olympique Lyonnais
0
0
0
1
Panathinaïkos
0
0
0
1
PAOK Salonique
0
0
0
1
Ludogorets Razgrad
0
0
0
1
Celta Vigo
0
0
0
1
Real Betis Balompié
0
0
0
1
SC Braga
0
0
0
1
SC Fribourg
0
0
0
1
SK Brann
0
0
0
1
SK Sturm Graz
0
0
0
1
Vfb Stuttgart
0
0
0
1
0
0
0