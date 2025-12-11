DE
Olympique Lyonnais
Dès 21:00
Go Ahead Eagles
Olympique Lyonnais
Dès 21:00
Vs
Go Ahead Eagles
Ligue Europa 25/26
Équipe
J.
DB.
PT.
1
Olympique Lyonnais
5
9
12
2
FC Midtjylland
5
7
12
3
Aston Villa
5
5
12
4
SC Fribourg
5
5
11
5
Real Betis Balompié
5
5
11
6
Ferencvaros
5
4
11
7
SC Braga
5
4
10
8
FC Porto
5
3
10
9
KRC Genk
5
2
10
10
Celta Vigo
5
4
9
11
Lille OSC
5
4
9
12
Vfb Stuttgart
5
4
9
13
Viktoria Plzen
5
4
9
14
Panathinaïkos
5
2
9
15
AS Rome
5
2
9
16
Nottingham Forest
5
4
8
17
PAOK Salonique
5
3
8
18
Bologne FC
5
3
8
19
SK Brann
5
3
8
20
Fenerbahce
5
0
8
21
Celtic Glasgow
5
-1
7
22
Étoile Rouge Belgrade
5
-1
7
23
Dinamo Zagreb
5
-3
7
24
FC Bâle
5
0
6
25
Ludogorets Razgrad
5
-3
6
26
Young Boys
5
-5
6
27
Go Ahead Eagles
5
-5
6
28
SK Sturm Graz
5
-3
4
29
FC Salzbourg
5
-5
3
30
Feyenoord Rotterdam
5
-5
3
31
Fotbal Club FCSB
5
-5
3
32
FC Utrecht
5
-5
1
33
Glasgow Rangers
5
-7
1
34
Malmö FF
5
-8
1
35
Maccabi Tel Aviv
5
-13
1
36
OGC Nice
5
-8
0
Playoffs
Barrages qualificatifs
Les derniers matches
Arbitre
Juxhin
Xhaja
Albanie
Coup d’envoi
jeudi
11 décembre 2025 à 21:00
Stade
Lyon, France
Groupama Stadium
Capacité
59 186
    Articles les plus lus